Why Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) went down by -4.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected -2.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE :ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITUB is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.95, which is $0.57 above the current price. ITUB currently public float of 5.30B and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITUB was 41.09M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB stocks went down by -2.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.58% and a quarterly performance of 15.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.78% for ITUB stocks with a simple moving average of 14.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ITUB, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

ITUB Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 54.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +14.18. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.