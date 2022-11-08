Why Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) went down by -7.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.42. The company’s stock price has collected 10.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GOTU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is at -1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gaotu Techedu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.64, which is $1.03 above the current price. GOTU currently public float of 255.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOTU was 1.99M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stocks went up by 10.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.97% and a quarterly performance of -51.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.96% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.49% for GOTU stocks with a simple moving average of -54.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $2.60, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Sell” to GOTU, setting the target price at $2.70 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GOTU Trading at -39.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.91%, as shares sank -35.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8566. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw -62.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.78 for the present operating margin

+63.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at -47.30. Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.