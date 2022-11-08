Why Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) went down by -6.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.39. The company’s stock price has collected -0.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE :EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.18 x from its present earnings ratio.

EBR currently public float of 1.29B and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBR was 2.29M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stocks went down by -0.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.82% and a quarterly performance of 0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.97% for EBR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.56% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.08. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw 55.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.