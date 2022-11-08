We Analyzed the Future Direction of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), Here is What We Found

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.67. The company’s stock price has collected 7.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE :AG) Right Now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4515.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.36, which is $0.94 above the current price. AG currently public float of 237.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AG was 6.82M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stocks went up by 7.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.72% and a quarterly performance of 8.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.79% for AG stocks with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at 14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -18.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.01 for the present operating margin

+16.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -0.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.