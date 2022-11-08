We Analyzed the Future Direction of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH), Here is What We Found

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) went down by -45.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s stock price has collected -52.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BPTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPTH is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $9.46 above the current price. BPTH currently public float of 7.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPTH was 17.25K shares.

BPTH’s Market Performance

BPTH stocks went down by -52.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.17% and a quarterly performance of -61.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.18% for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -52.59% for BPTH stocks with a simple moving average of -56.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPTH reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for BPTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to BPTH, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

BPTH Trading at -54.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.11%, as shares sank -54.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH fell by -52.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. saw -59.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -49.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.29.