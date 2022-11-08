Wall Street Pummels Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) After Recent Earnings Report

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.92. The company’s stock price has collected 6.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE :CPG) Right Now?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPG is at 3.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.11, which is $4.74 above the current price. CPG currently public float of 554.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPG was 13.07M shares.

CPG’s Market Performance

CPG stocks went up by 6.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.16% and a quarterly performance of 18.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Crescent Point Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.09% for CPG stocks with a simple moving average of 14.16% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at 16.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +18.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.53. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw 56.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.44 for the present operating margin

+44.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at +83.55. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 20.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.