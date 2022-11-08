Wall Street Pummels Citigroup Inc. (C) After Recent Earnings Report

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.67. The company’s stock price has collected -0.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that Berkshire Sold $5 Billion of Financial Stocks, Possibly Citigroup

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.58.

C currently public float of 1.93B and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 17.61M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went down by -0.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.39% and a quarterly performance of -12.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Citigroup Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.77% for C stocks with a simple moving average of -11.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $47 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to C, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

C Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.28. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -24.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from CITIGROUP INC, who sale 4,614,358 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Sep 12. After this action, CITIGROUP INC now owns 15,318 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $167,270,478 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 14,800 shares at $68.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 57,043 shares at $1,014,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +27.18. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.