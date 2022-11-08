SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Just Got Our Attention

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went up by 9.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.44. The company’s stock price has collected -8.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that SunPower Stock Shines as Adjusted Earnings Top Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ :SPWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPWR is at 1.80.

The average price from analysts is $22.72, which is $3.38 above the current price. SPWR currently public float of 172.78M and currently shorts hold a 7.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPWR was 3.55M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR stocks went down by -8.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.19% and a quarterly performance of -31.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for SunPower Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.63% for SPWR stocks with a simple moving average of -5.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $25 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWR reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for SPWR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SPWR, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

SPWR Trading at -15.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.26. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw -19.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Sial Manavendra, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $26.63 back on Aug 15. After this action, Sial Manavendra now owns 50,810 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $665,668 using the latest closing price.

Richards Douglas J., the EVP, Administration of SunPower Corporation, sale 23,912 shares at $25.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Richards Douglas J. is holding 23,909 shares at $619,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -10.20 for asset returns.