Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) went up by 23.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected -27.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/11/21 that First High-School Education Stock Falls in Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE :FHS) Right Now?

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.28. FHS currently public float of 24.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FHS was 462.35K shares.

FHS’s Market Performance

FHS stocks went down by -27.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.53% and a quarterly performance of -68.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.23% for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -39.89% for FHS stocks with a simple moving average of -73.77% for the last 200 days.

FHS Trading at -54.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.33%, as shares sank -54.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHS fell by -27.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4429. In addition, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. saw -82.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+36.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. stands at +15.67. Equity return is now at value 46.60, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.