Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Coty Inc. (COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.12. The company’s stock price has collected 4.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/21/22 that Coty Aims to Double Skincare Sales in Three Years

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE :COTY) Right Now?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Coty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.13, which is $3.31 above the current price. COTY currently public float of 365.31M and currently shorts hold a 6.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COTY was 6.73M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY stocks went up by 4.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.27% and a quarterly performance of -4.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for Coty Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.22% for COTY stocks with a simple moving average of -9.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COTY reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for COTY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to COTY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

COTY Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.61. In addition, Coty Inc. saw -33.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Singer Robert S, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.35 back on Sep 06. After this action, Singer Robert S now owns 239,982 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $36,743 using the latest closing price.

Singer Robert S, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Singer Robert S is holding 234,982 shares at $72,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.29 for the present operating margin

+59.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at +4.78. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.