Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) went up by 24.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.89. The company’s stock price has collected -15.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ :LYL) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Dragon Victory International Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
LYL currently public float of 17.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYL was 31.39K shares.
LYL’s Market Performance
LYL stocks went down by -15.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.99% and a quarterly performance of -44.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.29% for Dragon Victory International Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.12% for LYL stocks with a simple moving average of -38.58% for the last 200 days.
LYL Trading at -28.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought LYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.37% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.00%, as shares sank -26.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.09% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, LYL fell by -15.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7089. In addition, Dragon Victory International Limited saw -53.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for LYL
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -324.48 for the present operating margin
- +75.89 for the gross margin
The net margin for Dragon Victory International Limited stands at -710.29.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.