Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) went up by 10.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.18. The company’s stock price has collected 16.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that China’s Highflying Solar Stocks Face Political Risk

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE :DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.32, which is $25.96 above the current price. DQ currently public float of 68.16M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DQ was 1.36M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stocks went up by 16.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.51% and a quarterly performance of -22.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for Daqo New Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.00% for DQ stocks with a simple moving average of -2.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to DQ, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

DQ Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +16.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.84. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 26.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.59 for the present operating margin

+65.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +44.61. Equity return is now at value 49.30, with 30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.