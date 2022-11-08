Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bandwidth Inc. (BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) went up by 17.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.27. The company’s stock price has collected 70.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ :BAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAND is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Bandwidth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.25, which is $5.99 above the current price. BAND currently public float of 21.11M and currently shorts hold a 11.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAND was 731.92K shares.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND stocks went up by 70.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.83% and a quarterly performance of 28.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for Bandwidth Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.48% for BAND stocks with a simple moving average of -17.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAND reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for BAND stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

BAND Trading at 52.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares surge +89.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND rose by +70.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.50. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw -71.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Carreker Marina C., who sale 5 shares at the price of $17.02 back on Nov 03. After this action, Carreker Marina C. now owns 7,221 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $85 using the latest closing price.

Bottorff Rebecca, the Chief People Officer of Bandwidth Inc., sale 33 shares at $17.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Bottorff Rebecca is holding 13,731 shares at $562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35 for the present operating margin

+43.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc. stands at -5.57. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.