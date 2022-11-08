Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went up by 9.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.09. The company’s stock price has collected 3.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.65.

AEHR currently public float of 25.24M and currently shorts hold a 13.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.73M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went up by 3.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.03% and a quarterly performance of 28.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.79% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.40% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 76.94% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 30.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares surge +28.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.04. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw -11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from RICHMOND DONALD P. II, who sale 21,910 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Oct 28. After this action, RICHMOND DONALD P. II now owns 193,358 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $460,110 using the latest closing price.

OLIPHANT LAURA, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 1,083 shares at $22.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that OLIPHANT LAURA is holding 21,283 shares at $23,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 15.60 for asset returns.