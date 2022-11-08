Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) went down by -7.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s stock price has collected 1.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE :UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.20.

UGP currently public float of 748.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGP was 1.25M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP stocks went up by 1.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.83% and a quarterly performance of -1.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.35% for UGP stocks with a simple moving average of 1.85% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.20 for the present operating margin

+4.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +0.72. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.