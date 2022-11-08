Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) went down by -44.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.86. The company’s stock price has collected -16.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ :RCM) Right Now?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCM is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for R1 RCM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.73, which is $21.51 above the current price. RCM currently public float of 210.64M and currently shorts hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCM was 2.16M shares.

RCM’s Market Performance

RCM stocks went down by -16.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.28% and a quarterly performance of -42.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for R1 RCM Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -51.57% for RCM stocks with a simple moving average of -63.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $25 based on the research report published on October 24th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCM reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for RCM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to RCM, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on September 07th of the current year.

RCM Trading at -56.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares sank -52.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM fell by -53.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.55. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw -42.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP, who sale 15,000,000 shares at the price of $20.43 back on Sep 13. After this action, TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP now owns 164,754,055 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $306,375,000 using the latest closing price.

SPARBY JOHN M., the See Remarks of R1 RCM Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that SPARBY JOHN M. is holding 123,772 shares at $1,000,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.45 for the present operating margin

+20.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at +6.59. Equity return is now at value -144.60, with -35.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.