Is Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) a Keeper?

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.78. The company's stock price has collected -4.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :KAL) Right Now?

KAL currently public float of 86.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KAL was 3.28M shares.

KAL’s Market Performance

KAL stocks went down by -4.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -93.52% and a quarterly performance of -97.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -99.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.21% for Kalera Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -81.59% for KAL stocks with a simple moving average of -98.86% for the last 200 days.

KAL Trading at -93.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -92.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -95.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAL fell by -4.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3589. In addition, Kalera Public Limited Company saw -99.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KAL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.