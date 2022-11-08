Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) went down by -91.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $192.88. The company’s stock price has collected -28.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :HUDI) Right Now?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 110.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HUDI currently public float of 3.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUDI was 125.65K shares.

HUDI’s Market Performance

HUDI stocks went down by -28.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.99% and a quarterly performance of -13.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 171.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 61.47% for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -61.70% for HUDI stocks with a simple moving average of -34.38% for the last 200 days.

HUDI Trading at -49.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 61.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 171.96%, as shares sank -40.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUDI fell by -28.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.75. In addition, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. saw -50.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.67 for the present operating margin

+16.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stands at +3.60. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.