Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) went down by -11.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.01. The company's stock price has collected -17.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ :HYFM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.94, which is $2.8 above the current price. HYFM currently public float of 39.59M and currently shorts hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYFM was 930.70K shares.

HYFM’s Market Performance

HYFM stocks went down by -17.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.55% and a quarterly performance of -20.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.72% for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.30% for HYFM stocks with a simple moving average of -73.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYFM

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYFM reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for HYFM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to HYFM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

HYFM Trading at -15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.94%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYFM fell by -17.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. saw -92.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYFM starting from Toler William Douglas, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on Aug 12. After this action, Toler William Douglas now owns 1,607,395 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., valued at $93,142 using the latest closing price.

Fitch Terence, the President of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $14.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Fitch Terence is holding 274,225 shares at $51,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.61 for the present operating margin

+21.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stands at +2.80. Equity return is now at value -38.40, with -27.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.