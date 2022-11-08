Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) went up by 26.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s stock price has collected 26.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that GigaCloud Stock Tumbles, Joining Meme Old-Timers AMC and GameStop

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ :GCT) Right Now?

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GigaCloud Technology Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $20.1 above the current price. GCT currently public float of 22.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCT was 2.54M shares.

GCT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.15% for GigaCloud Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.78% for GCT stocks with a simple moving average of -54.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $26 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the current year 2022.

GCT Trading at -45.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.06%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +26.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc saw -62.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.