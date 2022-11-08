Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)?

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) went down by -11.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $201.20. The company’s stock price has collected -29.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE :QNGY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Quanergy Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QNGY currently public float of 15.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNGY was 2.77M shares.

QNGY’s Market Performance

QNGY stocks went down by -29.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -81.53% and a quarterly performance of -88.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -99.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 32.91% for Quanergy Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -54.10% for QNGY stocks with a simple moving average of -97.62% for the last 200 days.

QNGY Trading at -79.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.53%, as shares sank -75.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNGY fell by -29.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4871. In addition, Quanergy Systems Inc. saw -99.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.