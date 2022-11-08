Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) went down by -5.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s stock price has collected -4.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE :BBD) Right Now?
Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBD is at 0.84.
BBD currently public float of 5.32B and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBD was 31.22M shares.
BBD’s Market Performance
BBD stocks went down by -4.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.27% and a quarterly performance of 0.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Banco Bradesco S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.72% for BBD stocks with a simple moving average of -2.23% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of BBD
Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BBD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.
BBD Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.77% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.49% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 17.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for BBD
Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.