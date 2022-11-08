Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) went down by -20.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.37. The company’s stock price has collected -25.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CNCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNCE is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.40, which is $12.75 above the current price. CNCE currently public float of 43.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNCE was 504.83K shares.

CNCE’s Market Performance

CNCE stocks went down by -25.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.05% and a quarterly performance of -35.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.98% for CNCE stocks with a simple moving average of -5.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNCE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CNCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNCE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $25 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNCE reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CNCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CNCE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

CNCE Trading at -28.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares sank -25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNCE fell by -25.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 41.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNCE starting from HUTT PETER BARTON, who sale 3,539 shares at the price of $6.09 back on Oct 14. After this action, HUTT PETER BARTON now owns 29,488 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $21,553 using the latest closing price.

van Heek Christi, the Director of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 10,526 shares at $4.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that van Heek Christi is holding 25,651 shares at $49,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNCE

Equity return is now at value -119.90, with -83.10 for asset returns.