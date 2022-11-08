Castellum Inc. (CTM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) went up by 11.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.73. The company’s stock price has collected 15.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Castellum Inc. (AMEX :CTM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Castellum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CTM currently public float of 11.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTM was 128.64K shares.

CTM’s Market Performance

CTM stocks went up by 15.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -75.97% and a quarterly performance of -73.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.08% for Castellum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.07% for CTM stocks with a simple moving average of -72.05% for the last 200 days.

CTM Trading at -66.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.32%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTM rose by +15.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Castellum Inc. saw -66.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castellum Inc. stands at -30.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.