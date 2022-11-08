Buy or Sell DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) went up by 11.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.11. The company’s stock price has collected -42.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ :DMTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for DermTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.17, which is $10.82 above the current price. DMTK currently public float of 27.66M and currently shorts hold a 10.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMTK was 499.10K shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK stocks went down by -42.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.18% and a quarterly performance of -66.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.81% for DermTech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.99% for DMTK stocks with a simple moving average of -77.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to DMTK, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

DMTK Trading at -56.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.02%, as shares sank -48.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK fell by -42.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.1035. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw -88.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Wood Todd Michael, who sale 350 shares at the price of $5.99 back on Sep 12. After this action, Wood Todd Michael now owns 215,099 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $2,096 using the latest closing price.

Ibarra Claudia, the Chief Operating Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 322 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Ibarra Claudia is holding 160,783 shares at $1,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -49.00, with -43.50 for asset returns.