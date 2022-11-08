Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) went up by 46.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.46. The company’s stock price has collected 82.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/18/22 that British Cybersecurity Startup Overstates Its Prospects, Critics Say

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ :ARQQ) Right Now?

ARQQ currently public float of 24.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARQQ was 311.08K shares.

ARQQ’s Market Performance

ARQQ stocks went up by 82.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.73% and a quarterly performance of 52.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.16% for Arqit Quantum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 81.76% for ARQQ stocks with a simple moving average of -8.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQQ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ARQQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

ARQQ Trading at 45.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.48%, as shares surge +64.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +82.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -65.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.