8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 8.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.16. The company’s stock price has collected -2.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/10/20 that 8×8 Names Former RingCentral Exec As CEO

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE :EGHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for 8×8 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.29, which is $1.15 above the current price. EGHT currently public float of 116.60M and currently shorts hold a 13.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGHT was 2.28M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stocks went down by -2.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.84% and a quarterly performance of -10.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.22% for 8×8 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.36% for EGHT stocks with a simple moving average of -46.83% for the last 200 days.

EGHT Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +37.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -75.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from SALZMAN ERIC, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Nov 02. After this action, SALZMAN ERIC now owns 130,094 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $102,279 using the latest closing price.

SALZMAN ERIC, the Director of 8×8 Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $4.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that SALZMAN ERIC is holding 155,094 shares at $316,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.64 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -27.48. Equity return is now at value -119.80, with -21.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.