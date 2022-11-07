We Analyzed the Future Direction of nLIGHT Inc. (LASR), Here is What We Found

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) went down by -10.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.19. The company’s stock price has collected -17.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ :LASR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LASR is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for nLIGHT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.40, which is $7.83 above the current price. LASR currently public float of 43.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LASR was 264.92K shares.

LASR’s Market Performance

LASR stocks went down by -17.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.92% and a quarterly performance of -25.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.13% for nLIGHT Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.20% for LASR stocks with a simple moving average of -29.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LASR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LASR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LASR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LASR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $18 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LASR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for LASR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to LASR, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

LASR Trading at -11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LASR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LASR fell by -17.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, nLIGHT Inc. saw -60.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LASR starting from Keeney Scott H, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $11.69 back on May 17. After this action, Keeney Scott H now owns 969,521 shares of nLIGHT Inc., valued at $11,690 using the latest closing price.

Bareket Ran, the Chief Financial Officer of nLIGHT Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $19.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Bareket Ran is holding 156,824 shares at $194,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LASR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.19 for the present operating margin

+28.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for nLIGHT Inc. stands at -10.98. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.06.