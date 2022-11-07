We Analyzed the Future Direction of Insulet Corporation (PODD), Here is What We Found

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) went up by 22.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $324.81. The company’s stock price has collected 22.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/31/22 that DexCom Stock Rises as Management Says No Deal Is on the Table

Is It Worth Investing in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ :PODD) Right Now?

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 657.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PODD is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Insulet Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $306.75, which is -$8.75 below the current price. PODD currently public float of 69.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PODD was 404.88K shares.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD stocks went up by 22.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.49% and a quarterly performance of 18.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Insulet Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.80% for PODD stocks with a simple moving average of 30.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PODD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PODD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PODD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $340 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PODD reach a price target of $238. The rating they have provided for PODD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PODD, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

PODD Trading at 27.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +31.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD rose by +22.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.27. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw 17.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from Petrovic Shacey, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $231.80 back on Oct 03. After this action, Petrovic Shacey now owns 13,695 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $3,477,000 using the latest closing price.

Christensen Bret, the EVP and CCO of Insulet Corporation, sale 2,900 shares at $264.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Christensen Bret is holding 19,551 shares at $766,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.47 for the present operating margin

+68.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +1.53. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.75.