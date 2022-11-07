We Analyzed the Future Direction of BlackLine Inc. (BL), Here is What We Found

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) went up by 18.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ :BL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BL is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for BlackLine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.75, which is $6.64 above the current price. BL currently public float of 54.94M and currently shorts hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BL was 533.15K shares.

BL’s Market Performance

BL stocks went up by 1.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.47% and a quarterly performance of -12.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for BlackLine Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.86% for BL stocks with a simple moving average of -16.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $57 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for BL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BL, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

BL Trading at -6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BL rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.57. In addition, BlackLine Inc. saw -44.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BL starting from Unterman Thomas, who sale 500 shares at the price of $57.12 back on Nov 01. After this action, Unterman Thomas now owns 51,805 shares of BlackLine Inc., valued at $28,560 using the latest closing price.

Unterman Thomas, the Director of BlackLine Inc., sale 500 shares at $60.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Unterman Thomas is holding 51,509 shares at $30,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.95 for the present operating margin

+75.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackLine Inc. stands at -27.05. Equity return is now at value -35.20, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.18.