TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) went up by 24.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.41. The company’s stock price has collected 15.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TMDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMDX is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for TransMedics Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TMDX currently public float of 30.51M and currently shorts hold a 7.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMDX was 439.37K shares.

TMDX’s Market Performance

TMDX stocks went up by 15.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.75% and a quarterly performance of 21.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for TransMedics Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.46% for TMDX stocks with a simple moving average of 74.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TMDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TMDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TMDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TMDX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

TMDX Trading at 19.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +35.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +276.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.99. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw 192.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Carey John F, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $49.03 back on Nov 01. After this action, Carey John F now owns 771 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $147,084 using the latest closing price.

Carey John F, the VP of Operations of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $42.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Carey John F is holding 771 shares at $126,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Equity return is now at value -74.20, with -37.60 for asset returns.