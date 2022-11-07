Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) went up by 11.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $201.20. The company’s stock price has collected -74.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE :QNGY) Right Now?

QNGY currently public float of 15.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNGY was 2.71M shares.

QNGY’s Market Performance

QNGY stocks went down by -74.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -77.89% and a quarterly performance of -90.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -99.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 33.77% for Quanergy Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -52.68% for QNGY stocks with a simple moving average of -97.39% for the last 200 days.

QNGY Trading at -77.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.73%, as shares sank -79.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNGY fell by -74.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6018. In addition, Quanergy Systems Inc. saw -99.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNGY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.