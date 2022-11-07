Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) went up by 13.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.94. The company’s stock price has collected 26.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE :MCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCY is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Mercury General Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00. MCY currently public float of 26.57M and currently shorts hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCY was 606.63K shares.

MCY’s Market Performance

MCY stocks went up by 26.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.92% and a quarterly performance of 9.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Mercury General Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.83% for MCY stocks with a simple moving average of -16.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MCY by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for MCY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $45 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MCY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

MCY Trading at 19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +29.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCY rose by +26.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.12. In addition, Mercury General Corporation saw -30.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCY starting from Little Joshua Eric, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $33.16 back on Aug 26. After this action, Little Joshua Eric now owns 2,500 shares of Mercury General Corporation, valued at $13,264 using the latest closing price.

Little Joshua Eric, the Director of Mercury General Corporation, purchase 100 shares at $47.33 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Little Joshua Eric is holding 2,100 shares at $4,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mercury General Corporation stands at +6.21. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.