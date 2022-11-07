Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) went up by 22.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.08. The company’s stock price has collected 19.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ :JUPW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Jupiter Wellness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.30. JUPW currently public float of 12.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JUPW was 211.17K shares.

JUPW’s Market Performance

JUPW stocks went up by 19.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.02% and a quarterly performance of 75.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.54% for Jupiter Wellness Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.62% for JUPW stocks with a simple moving average of 30.88% for the last 200 days.

JUPW Trading at 37.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares surge +49.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUPW rose by +19.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8809. In addition, Jupiter Wellness Inc. saw 30.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JUPW starting from FANI SKENDER, who purchase 64,060 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Oct 25. After this action, FANI SKENDER now owns 122,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc., valued at $57,654 using the latest closing price.

FANI SKENDER, the Director of Jupiter Wellness Inc., purchase 101 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that FANI SKENDER is holding 57,940 shares at $84 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JUPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.09 for the present operating margin

+12.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupiter Wellness Inc. stands at -976.97. Equity return is now at value -152.30, with -133.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.38.