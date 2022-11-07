Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) went up by 10.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.95. The company’s stock price has collected 5.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE :EXK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXK is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.96, which is $1.94 above the current price. EXK currently public float of 179.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXK was 2.28M shares.

EXK’s Market Performance

EXK stocks went up by 5.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.09% and a quarterly performance of -3.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for Endeavour Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.92% for EXK stocks with a simple moving average of -3.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at 15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw -14.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.02 for the present operating margin

+11.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +8.43. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.