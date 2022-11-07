Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) went down by -31.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.79. The company’s stock price has collected -36.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE :PRLB) Right Now?

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRLB is at 1.24.

PRLB currently public float of 27.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRLB was 183.90K shares.

PRLB’s Market Performance

PRLB stocks went down by -36.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.53% and a quarterly performance of -47.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Proto Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.38% for PRLB stocks with a simple moving average of -46.44% for the last 200 days.

PRLB Trading at -34.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares sank -32.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLB fell by -36.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.91. In addition, Proto Labs Inc. saw -52.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLB starting from Bodor Robert, who purchase 3,138 shares at the price of $47.87 back on Dec 03. After this action, Bodor Robert now owns 24,694 shares of Proto Labs Inc., valued at $150,219 using the latest closing price.

Baker Arthur R. III, the Chief Technology Officer of Proto Labs Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $49.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Baker Arthur R. III is holding 30,613 shares at $492,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLB

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.