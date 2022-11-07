NextCure Inc. (NXTC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) went down by -21.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.89. The company’s stock price has collected -21.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ :NXTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXTC is at 0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for NextCure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $5.22 above the current price. NXTC currently public float of 25.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXTC was 96.41K shares.

NXTC’s Market Performance

NXTC stocks went down by -21.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.50% and a quarterly performance of -59.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for NextCure Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.89% for NXTC stocks with a simple moving average of -54.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXTC

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXTC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for NXTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to NXTC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

NXTC Trading at -38.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares sank -34.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXTC fell by -21.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5835. In addition, NextCure Inc. saw -67.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NXTC

Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -31.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.48.