Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) went down by -45.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.80. The company’s stock price has collected -60.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE :VAPO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VAPO is at 0.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vapotherm Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $0.81 above the current price. VAPO currently public float of 23.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAPO was 171.65K shares.

VAPO’s Market Performance

VAPO stocks went down by -60.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -65.50% and a quarterly performance of -61.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.14% for Vapotherm Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.12% for VAPO stocks with a simple moving average of -88.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAPO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VAPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VAPO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAPO reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for VAPO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to VAPO, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

VAPO Trading at -59.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.37%, as shares sank -62.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAPO fell by -60.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4155. In addition, Vapotherm Inc. saw -96.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAPO starting from Arnerich Anthony L., who purchase 14,054 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Aug 19. After this action, Arnerich Anthony L. now owns 93,374 shares of Vapotherm Inc., valued at $23,646 using the latest closing price.

LIKEN JAMES W, the Director of Vapotherm Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that LIKEN JAMES W is holding 154,378 shares at $34,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAPO

Equity return is now at value -180.50, with -60.50 for asset returns.