Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) went up by 10.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s stock price has collected 5.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX :SILV) Right Now?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 540.00 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $9.97. SILV currently public float of 140.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILV was 918.10K shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV stocks went up by 5.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.45% and a quarterly performance of -22.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for SilverCrest Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.81% for SILV stocks with a simple moving average of -23.37% for the last 200 days.

SILV Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -31.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.