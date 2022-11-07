Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for nCino Inc. (NCNO)

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) went down by -13.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.36. The company’s stock price has collected -21.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ :NCNO) Right Now?

NCNO currently public float of 109.05M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCNO was 781.11K shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO stocks went down by -21.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.35% and a quarterly performance of -33.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for nCino Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.39% for NCNO stocks with a simple moving average of -32.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $42 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2022.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNO reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for NCNO stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Market Perform” to NCNO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 22nd of the current year.

NCNO Trading at -24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -28.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO fell by -21.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.12. In addition, nCino Inc. saw -55.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Sellers Jeanette, who sale 186 shares at the price of $28.07 back on Nov 03. After this action, Sellers Jeanette now owns 19,504 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $5,221 using the latest closing price.

Rieger April, the Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec. of nCino Inc., sale 1,127 shares at $28.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Rieger April is holding 109,720 shares at $32,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -7.00 for asset returns.