Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) went down by -9.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected 40.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ :FRZA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Forza X1 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FRZA currently public float of 3.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRZA was 2.64M shares.

FRZA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.93% for Forza X1 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.34% for FRZA stocks with a simple moving average of -22.72% for the last 200 days.

FRZA Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.93%, as shares surge +21.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRZA rose by +40.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, Forza X1 Inc. saw -68.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRZA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

