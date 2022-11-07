Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) went down by -29.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s stock price has collected -29.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ :FNHC) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNHC is at 2.33.
FNHC currently public float of 14.09M and currently shorts hold a 8.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNHC was 7.69M shares.
FNHC’s Market Performance
FNHC stocks went down by -29.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.60% and a quarterly performance of -39.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 41.37% for FedNat Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.24% for FNHC stocks with a simple moving average of -69.37% for the last 200 days.
FNHC Trading at -42.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought FNHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.08% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 41.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.23%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.24% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, FNHC fell by -29.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4284. In addition, FedNat Holding Company saw -85.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for FNHC
Equity return is now at value -210.00, with -8.60 for asset returns.