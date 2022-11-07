Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went down by -8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $348.49. The company’s stock price has collected -20.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/22/22 that Give Bill.com Its Due

Is It Worth Investing in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BILL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Bill.com Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $183.15, which is $78.83 above the current price. BILL currently public float of 101.38M and currently shorts hold a 5.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BILL was 2.04M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL stocks went down by -20.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.31% and a quarterly performance of -28.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.34% for Bill.com Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.58% for BILL stocks with a simple moving average of -33.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $190 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BILL, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

BILL Trading at -24.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares sank -23.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -20.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.85. In addition, Bill.com Holdings Inc. saw -57.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Chung Bora, who sale 8,855 shares at the price of $126.06 back on Oct 17. After this action, Chung Bora now owns 616 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc., valued at $1,116,267 using the latest closing price.

Aji Rajesh A., the CLO & CCO of Bill.com Holdings Inc., sale 1,562 shares at $123.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Aji Rajesh A. is holding 4,100 shares at $192,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.