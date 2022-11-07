Is Castellum Inc. (CTM) a Keeper?

Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) went up by 13.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.73. The company’s stock price has collected -0.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Castellum Inc. (AMEX :CTM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Castellum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CTM currently public float of 11.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTM was 128.64K shares.

CTM’s Market Performance

CTM stocks went down by -0.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -78.70% and a quarterly performance of -77.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.40% for Castellum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.71% for CTM stocks with a simple moving average of -71.55% for the last 200 days.

CTM Trading at -65.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.70%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTM rose by +12.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Castellum Inc. saw -69.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castellum Inc. stands at -30.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.