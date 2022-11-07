Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) went up by 5.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.60. The company’s stock price has collected 22.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. Travel Stocks Soar.

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ :TCOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is at 0.45.

TCOM currently public float of 637.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCOM was 4.70M shares.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM stocks went up by 22.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.96% and a quarterly performance of 10.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Trip.com Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.73% for TCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 13.70% for the last 200 days.

TCOM Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +22.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.97. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 13.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.