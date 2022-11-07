Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) went down by -4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.18. The company’s stock price has collected -2.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE :JOBY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Joby Aviation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JOBY currently public float of 350.71M and currently shorts hold a 9.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JOBY was 3.62M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

JOBY stocks went down by -2.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.02% and a quarterly performance of -28.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Joby Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.02% for JOBY stocks with a simple moving average of -15.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOBY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for JOBY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to JOBY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

JOBY Trading at -9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +13.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw -37.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from DeHoff Kate, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Oct 13. After this action, DeHoff Kate now owns 120,241 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $34,765 using the latest closing price.

Allison Eric, the Head of Product of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 28,325 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Allison Eric is holding 206,666 shares at $115,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -12.80 for asset returns.