Here’s Our Rant About Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) went up by 12.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.35. The company’s stock price has collected 9.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE :BVN) Right Now?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BVN is at 0.43.

BVN currently public float of 251.45M and currently shorts hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BVN was 1.90M shares.

BVN’s Market Performance

BVN stocks went up by 9.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.08% and a quarterly performance of 24.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.31% for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.30% for BVN stocks with a simple moving average of -5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BVN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11.10 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

BVN Trading at 15.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN rose by +9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

+12.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stands at +12.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.