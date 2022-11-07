Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) went up by 12.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s stock price has collected 5.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE :EGO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGO is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Eldorado Gold Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.43, which is $3.13 above the current price. EGO currently public float of 160.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGO was 1.93M shares.

EGO’s Market Performance

EGO stocks went up by 5.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.48% and a quarterly performance of -1.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Eldorado Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.66% for EGO stocks with a simple moving average of -22.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGO reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for EGO stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to EGO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

EGO Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corporation saw -33.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+27.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at +1.14. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.