Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) went up by 25.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.87. The company’s stock price has collected 2.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/10/22 that SPAC Again Delays Shareholder Vote for Trump’s Social-Media Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :DWAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Digital World Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DWAC currently public float of 28.89M and currently shorts hold a 12.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DWAC was 974.43K shares.

DWAC’s Market Performance

DWAC stocks went up by 2.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.57% and a quarterly performance of -43.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for Digital World Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.15% for DWAC stocks with a simple moving average of -48.72% for the last 200 days.

DWAC Trading at 13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +32.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +27.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.92. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw -66.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.