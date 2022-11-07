Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) went down by -11.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELZ) Right Now?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELZ is at 4.56.

CELZ currently public float of 13.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELZ was 441.44K shares.

CELZ’s Market Performance

CELZ stocks went up by 8.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.08% and a quarterly performance of -43.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.29% for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.45% for CELZ stocks with a simple moving average of -65.49% for the last 200 days.

CELZ Trading at -17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.79%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELZ rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4289. In addition, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. saw -79.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELZ starting from Warbington Timothy, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 27. After this action, Warbington Timothy now owns 87,087 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Finger Michael H., the Director of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Finger Michael H. is holding 18,502 shares at $1,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-677.71 for the present operating margin

+28.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stands at -22082.21. Equity return is now at value -82.00, with -72.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 167.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.